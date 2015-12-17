© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Le Cordon Bleu Closing All Campuses, Including Orlando

By Catherine Welch
Published December 17, 2015 at 4:45 AM EST
le-cordon-bleu-logo

The cooking school Le Cordon Bleu is closing its doors nationwide, including in Orlando. The school will stop enrollment in January.

Le Cordon Bleu is owned by Career Education Corporation. That company said federal regulations made it difficult to run the cooking school, which has a higher operating costs providing kitchens and stocking them with food. So Le Cordon Bleu’s campuses will stay open until September of 2017, and the company says most students will be able to finish the program.

Career Education Corporation was trying to sell its 16 Le Cordon Bleu campuses, but failed to find a buyer it liked.

Once it closes the cooking schools, the company says it will focus on providing online education.

