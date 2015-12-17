© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Supreme Court Approves Medical Marijuana Ballot Language

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 17, 2015 at 7:28 AM EST
The Florida Supreme Court has unanimously approved medical marijuana ballot language.
The court ruled the amendment only dealt with one issue, and that the language was clear. Check here to read the opinion.

United for Care still needs to get enough signatures to get on the ballot, but the group says it will hit that mark by the end of the month. Spokesman Ben Pollara sent this statement:

"In 2014, four of seven Supreme Court justices approved our ballot language and 58 percen of Floridians voted 'yes,'" Pollara wrote. "This time, all seven justices approved our language and we feel strongly that well over the required 60 percent of Floridians will vote 'yes' for a comprehensive and compassionate medical marijuana law."

Opponents say the medical marijuana bill is overly broad, and will increase access to marijuana in Florida, particularly among youth.

