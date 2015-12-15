Intersection: Performing Arts In Central Florida

With TV, video games and attractions vying for attention, Central Florida’s performing arts venues are stepping up their game to get people in the door. Performing Arts from Shakespeare to interactive theater are on the move... but is everyone benefiting from the change?

The Orlando Rep’s artistic director Jeffery Revels, Producer Beth Marshall and actor Avis Marie Barnes talk about how to make a career on the stage in the city beautiful.

Then, Flora Maria Garcia from United Arts of Central Florida on who’s opening their wallets to support the performing arts.

And we delve into the world of collaborative and interactive theater, dance and music with Jessica Mariko of DRIP, Sarah Elger with The Republic and Benoit Glazer of the Timucua White House.

In a show recorded in front of a live audience at the Orlando Repertory Theatre- Intersection explores the state of the performing arts.