Polk County Arrests 95 Suspects In Prostitution Sting

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeland Police arrested 95 people during a five- day undercover prostitution operation.

Authorities say three women have indicators of being victims of human trafficking. They were charged with prostitution but those charges could be erased if counselors determine they are in fact human trafficking victims.

Sheriff Grady Judd said he wants to send a message.

“We will come after you with a vengeance if you try to indenture someone as a victim of human trafficking,” said Judd.

Suspects ranged in age from 15 to 68 years old. Judd said one person bragged about having hepatitis. Another was a high school math teacher.

Law enforcement tracked those arrested through online ads.