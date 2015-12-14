© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Polk County Arrests 95 Suspects In Prostitution Sting

By Crystal Chavez
Published December 14, 2015 at 1:19 PM EST
screenshot_2015-12-14-17-54-05-1

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeland Police arrested 95 people during a five- day undercover prostitution operation.

Authorities say three women have indicators of being victims of human trafficking. They were charged with prostitution but those charges could be erased if counselors determine they are in fact human trafficking victims.

Sheriff Grady Judd said he wants to send a message.

“We will come after you with a vengeance if you try to indenture someone as a victim of human trafficking,” said Judd.

Suspects ranged in age from 15 to 68 years old. Judd said one person bragged about having hepatitis. Another was a high school math teacher.

Law enforcement tracked those arrested through online ads.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPolk Countyhuman trafficking
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details