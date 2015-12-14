Now Hiring: NASA Astronauts

Looking for a career change that’s out of this world? NASA is accepting applications for the next round of astronauts.

As NASA ramps up efforts to get more humans into space from US soil, they’ll need more astronauts.

Applicants must have a degree in engineering, biological science, physical science or mathematics and three years of experience in the science field or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command jet aircraft flight time. They’ll also have to pass NASA’s long-duration physical.

With a new corps of astronauts, NASA hopes to get more people on the International Space Station to seven at a time.

New NASA astronauts could travel to farther destinations like Mars on NASA’s Orion capsule.

NASA is accepting applications though mid-February.