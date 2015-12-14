© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Now Hiring: NASA Astronauts

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 14, 2015 at 4:48 AM EST
Photo: NASA
Astronaut in space generic

Looking for a career change that’s out of this world? NASA is accepting applications for the next round of astronauts.

As NASA ramps up efforts to get more humans into space from US soil, they’ll need more astronauts.

Applicants must have a degree in engineering, biological science, physical science or mathematics and three years of experience in the science field or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command jet aircraft flight time. They’ll also have to pass NASA’s long-duration physical.

With a new corps of astronauts, NASA hopes to get more people on the International Space Station to seven at a time.

New NASA astronauts could travel to farther destinations like Mars on NASA’s Orion capsule.

NASA is accepting applications though mid-February.

Tags
Central Florida NewsNASASpaceastronautselectionapplications
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details