Daytona Speedway Signals Construction Nearing End With New Sign

The Daytona Speedway will flip the switch for the first time Tuesday night on the new sign for the speedway’s entrance. You could say it’s literally another sign that the speedway’s massive renovation is almost done.

DAYTONA Rising is the $400 million upgrade that the speedway says blends the race track with a modern sports stadium. Included in the upgrade are 101,000 seats speedway president Joie Chitwood promises will be wider and more comfortable.

“So we had seats that were original to the property from the late 50’s,” said Chitwood. “From history to heritage that sounds good, until you sit in them.”

Tuesday night, the focus is on the sign outside the speedway, the big one with 13-and-a-half feet letters welcoming fans.

Construction on DAYTONA Rising started in the summer of 2013, and Chitwood said everything will wrap up by early next month.