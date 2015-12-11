Spotlight: One Man Christmas Carol Tradition Continues In Central Florida

Performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” grace many a stage at this time of year. But David McElroy of Southern Winds Theatreis the only central Florida actor to take on the holiday classic… alone.

He’s the sole performer in a one-man version of “A Christmas Carol” that is in its 18th year. McElroy plays 37 different characters. The show runs in both public and private venues throughout December.

"I've done it in people's living rooms, I've done it in huge theaters. It's just amazing how its just kind of taken off," said McElroy.

Listen to his entire interview on Spotlight by clicking on the player above.