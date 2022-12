The Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl game between Florida and Michigan is sold out.

Tickets to the New Year’s Day college football matchup were scooped up just 24-hours after announcing the game Sunday. Additional seats were added and sold out just 12 hours later.

Officials say it will be the largest crowd since the Citrus Bowl’s renovation last year.

A previous 2008 matchup between Florida and Michigan drew a crowd of around 69,000.