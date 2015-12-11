Breaking: More Medical Marijuana Lawsuits Filed Today in Florida

More lawsuits were filed today challenging the state’s award of medical marijuana licenses

Three nurseries are suing the state’s award of licenses to grow, distribute and sell low-THC medical marijuana. Two nurseries are challenging the award for the Southwest Region of Florida, and a third is challenging the award in the northeast region.

The Florida Department of Health initially wanted to award licenses to grow low-THC medical marijuana with a lottery.

A judge decided a random award didn’t meet the law’s requirement, so the Florida Department of Health created a rule-making group to decide how the state will judge applications.

Out of the five licenses granted by the state last month, four of them were awarded to nurseries that had owners on that committee. That made TropiFlora call foul in a lawsuit filed this week (download the lawsuit here). And they argue that all the awards should be invalidated by a judge.

More lawsuits are possible. Check here for a primer on all forms of medical marijuana in Florida.