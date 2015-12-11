© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breaking: More Medical Marijuana Lawsuits Filed Today in Florida

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 11, 2015 at 11:14 AM EST
A lawsuit filed this week calls Florida's medical marijuana license awards was unfair.
A lawsuit filed this week calls Florida's medical marijuana license awards was unfair.

More lawsuits were filed today challenging the state’s award of medical marijuana licenses 

Three nurseries are suing the state’s award of licenses to grow, distribute and sell low-THC medical marijuana. Two nurseries are challenging the award for the Southwest Region of Florida, and a third is challenging the award in the northeast region.

The Florida Department of Health initially wanted to award licenses to grow low-THC medical marijuana with a lottery.

A judge decided a random award didn’t meet the law’s requirement, so the Florida Department of Health created a rule-making group to decide how the state will judge applications.

Out of the five licenses granted by the state last month, four of them were awarded to nurseries that had owners on that committee. That made TropiFlora call foul in a lawsuit filed this week (download the lawsuit here). And they argue that all the awards should be invalidated by a judge.

More lawsuits are possible. Check here for a primer on all forms of medical marijuana in Florida.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsCharlottes WebHealthHealth WMFEmedial marijuana
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details