Windermere Police Identify Some Of The Women In "Sleeping" Photos

Windermere police say they’ve confirmed five women from about a dozen photos they released to the public are safe at this time. The photos are of women who appear to be asleep or unconscious. Windermere Police Chief David Ogden said law enforcement is still trying to identify four of the women and police made the photos public to check on their welfare.

WPD is asking people to remove some of the photos from social media. WMFE did not post any of the womens’ photos. Ogden said they’re following several leads, that the case is fluid and that he can’t comment further.

The chief took some of the photos down from his own Facebook page.