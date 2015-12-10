© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Announces Return To Flight

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 10, 2015 at 7:56 AM EST
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a test for a previous mission
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a test for a previous mission

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the private space company will return to flight as early as December 19th.

In a tweet, Musk said he’s testing the Falcon engines at Cape Canaveral next Wednesday, and a cargo launch about three days after.

It will be SpaceX’s first launch since June, when a Falcon 9 rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station exploded about two-minutes after liftoff.

While SpaceX might face pressure to launch in order to generate revenue, Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham says a safety outweighs profit.

"At the end of the day people launch when they feel comfortable, ultimately it’s a technical decision made by technical people who feel their hardware is as safe as they can be," says Ketcham

Musk wants the booster attached to the rocket to return safety to Cape Canaveral, although NASA hasn’t confirmed those plans.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details