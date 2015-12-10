Orlando Bike Share Expanding To Lake Nona

Orlando’s bike share program is expanding to Lake Nona. The bike rental program aims to be at the site of medical city by January.

The Juice bike share program already has 30 stations in Orlando and 200 bikes. Lake Nona will have three stations and 30 bikes.

Program director Peter Martinez said the bikes are getting a lot of recreational use at night and on the weekends.

“That’s nothing to knock down, because I believe that getting people on bikes, you need to start off recreationally for fun, and then eventually they could see this as an option to commute throughout the week,” he said.

He hopes people will use the Lake Nona bikes for commuting.

“Someone can live at Laureate Park, ride a bike into either the innovation center or the town center," said Martinez.

"I’m not sure what exactly what the trip purposes will be but we hope it’s for commuting, we hope it’s replacing car trips.”

Martinez said it makes sense to put bike share at Lake Nona because of the area’s focus on health.

Lake Nona is home to a cluster of hospitals and research facilities including Nemours childrens hospital, the VA medical center and the UCF College of medicine.

Martinez said he would like to extend the service to the I-Drive tourist corridor, but right now he said it’s not safe for cyclists.