Child Care In Florida More Expensive Than College Tuition

A new study findsone year of child care in Florida is more expensive than tuition for a year at a state university.

The study found Florida parents pay $8,694 for an infant in day care. That’s about $2,300 a year more for child care than a year of tuition at the University of Florida.

The study looked at the cost of child care compared to the median income for married couples and single parents, Florida ranked 22nd. Minnesota topped the list, with the annual cost of infant care at $14,366.

The study found child care for two kids costs most families more than housing or tuition.