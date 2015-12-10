© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Child Care In Florida More Expensive Than College Tuition

By Catherine Welch
Published December 10, 2015 at 10:18 AM EST
Photo credit: LibreShot.com
Photo credit: LibreShot.com

A new study findsone year of child care in Florida is more expensive than tuition for a year at a state university.

The study found Florida parents pay $8,694 for an infant in day care. That’s about $2,300 a year more for child care than a year of tuition at the University of Florida.

The study looked at the cost of child care compared to the median income for married couples and single parents, Florida ranked 22nd. Minnesota topped the list, with the annual cost of infant care at $14,366.

The study found child care for two kids costs most families more than housing or tuition.

Tags
Central Florida Newschild careday care
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details