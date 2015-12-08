© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Supreme Court Oral Arguments For Medical Marijuana Canceled

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 8, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
File photo: John Morgan holds a press conference about medical marijuana the day after amendment 2 failed to pass. Morgan will debate medical marijuana Tuesday.. Photo: Abe Aboraya / WMFE
John Morgan at his law office

A petition to put medical marijuana in the constitution was scheduled to have oral arguments before the Florida Supreme Court today, but those arguments were canceled.

The Florida Supreme Court is examining if a medical marijuana constitutional amendment is clear enough to be put on the ballot.

Ben Pollara is with United For Care, which is trying to get medical marijuana on the ballot.

“They canceled because nobody filed opposition to our amendment this time, versus last time when there was about 300 pages of opposition filed against us," Pollara said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office said in a statement it didn’t challenge the current amendment, but is concerned the ballot would expand the use of marijuana in Florida, particularly among youth.

"In 2014, the Florida Supreme Court approved a similar version of this amendment," wrote Whitney Ray, spokesman for the attorney general's office. "Attorney General Pam Bondi fought that language because she believed that legally the proposed language was insufficient under Florida’s Constitution. Attorney General Bondi encouraged all Floridians to review the amendment carefully as she believed it would vastly expand the use of marijuana in Florida, especially among our youth."

The Florida Supreme Court will make that decision in-house. United For Care hopes to have enough signatures by the end of the year to get on the 2016 ballot.

 

