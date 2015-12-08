Fishkind Conversations: Why Does Central FL Have Both High Poverty Rates And High Job Growth?

There are now about 350,000 people in central Florida living in poverty. The local poverty rate of 16.2 percent is just above the national average, and it has jumped nearly five percent since 2009 – the depths of the Great Recession.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the high poverty rates were unexpected given the area’s booming job growth, and he explores with 90.7's Nicole Creston the possible factors behind the numbers.