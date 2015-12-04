UCF Evicts On-Campus Fraternity For Alcohol

The University of Central Florida evicted an on-campus fraternity today.

The 35 members of Theta Chi must be out of the house by December 20. Police officers responded to a fire alarm pulled November 19.

They found multiple students passed out, including an 18-year-old who was taken to the emergency room. Additionally, building exits were blocked, and people fled the building through broken windows.

Sergeant Matthew Fazi spoke with fraternity members that night in a body cam video released today.

“If something like this comes up again, if they’re to the point where you can’t wake them up and they can’t respond to any kind of basic questions, they need medical assistance," Fazi said. "It’s not a monitoring situation, they need medical intervention.”

The national Theta Chi fraternity put out a statement saying the health and safety of students is its primary concern. It has suspended the UCF chapter and is conducting its own investigation.