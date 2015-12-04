© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mystery Of Missing Apollo Booster Solved

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 4, 2015 at 10:06 AM EST
Saturn S-IVB Booster. Photo: HistoricSpacecraft.com
Saturn S-IVB Booster. Photo: HistoricSpacecraft.com

The mystery of a missing Apollo booster is finally solved. NASA found the rocket part on the moon, more than 40 years later.

Ever since Apollo 13, NASA would crash the spacecraft’s booster onto the surface of the moon. The hope was to better understand the structure of the moon by measuring the seismic impact on the lunar surface.

After sending the booster from Apollo 16 to the moon’s surface in 1972, NASA lost contact with it.

A robotic camera orbiting the moon recently located the landing site after more than 40 years.

NASA scientists said it took this long since the landing site was so far away from earlier predictions.

Apollo 16 was the 5th mission to land on the moon. John Young, who grew up in Orlando, was the mission’s commander.

[caption id="attachment_54917" align="alignleft" width="743"] Images of the Apollo 16 booster crash site on the surface of the moon. Photo: NASA[/caption]

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details