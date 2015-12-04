Jesse Panuccio Resigns From FL Department Of Economic Opportunity

Florida’s jobs czar is leaving his job. Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Jesse Panuccio tendered his resignation letter today.

Governor Rick Scott appointed Panuccio to the Department of Economic Opportunity’s top post in 2013. Panuccio led the agency through the bumpy rollout of a revamped online unemployment filing system, and sometimes butted heads with state lawmakers over Scott’s economic policies.

In his resignation letter, Panuccio called his decision to leave “bittersweet” but said it was time for him to “begin a new chapter in my career and life.” Scott released a statement praising Panuccio as a “loyal and trusted advisor” who worked to root out unemployment fraud and institute pro-growth economic policies.

Panuccio’s last day will be January 8th. Scott promises an announcement on Panuccio’s replacement in the coming weeks.