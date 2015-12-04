© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jesse Panuccio Resigns From FL Department Of Economic Opportunity

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 4, 2015 at 7:44 AM EST
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Jesse Panuccio will leave his position January 8th
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Jesse Panuccio will leave his position January 8th

Florida’s jobs czar is leaving his job. Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Jesse Panuccio tendered his resignation letter today.

Governor Rick Scott appointed Panuccio to the Department of Economic Opportunity’s top post in 2013. Panuccio led the agency through the bumpy rollout of a revamped online unemployment filing system, and sometimes butted heads with state lawmakers over Scott’s economic policies.

In his resignation letter, Panuccio called his decision to leave “bittersweet” but said it was time for him to “begin a new chapter in my career and life.” Scott released a statement praising Panuccio as a “loyal and trusted advisor” who worked to root out unemployment fraud and institute pro-growth economic policies.

Panuccio’s last day will be January 8th. Scott promises an announcement on Panuccio’s replacement in the coming weeks.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDepartment of Economic OpportunityJesse Panuccio
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details