Do George Zimmerman’s Tweets Violate Florida’s “Revenge Porn” Law?

George Zimmerman has been suspended from Twitter after posting semi-nude pictures of an alleged ex-girlfriend. One tweet included a picture of the woman and her email address, another included a picture along with her phone number.

Florida enacted a law in October making it illegal to post “revenge porn” on the Internet. But University of Miami law professor Mary Anne Franks said the pictures aren’t explicit enough to have violated the law.

“And so I think it’s quite clear in these cases, or at least in the images that he sent out, that he may have consciously done this,” said Franks. “But it looks as though he has avoid that specific definition.”

Zimmerman’s tweets could have violated state and federal stalking and harassment laws, said Franks. “The fact that Zimmerman tweeted out more than one image and more than one message regarding this woman, it looks as though that would be a possibility that he could be charged under those laws,” she said.

Zimmerman is the former neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of murder in the shooting death of unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.