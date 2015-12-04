Community Dialogue Tonight On Muslims And Terrorism In Orlando

The Muslim Council of America is hosting a dialogue tonight on Muslims and terrorism.“Muslims and Terrorism: a community-based dialogue with a problem-solving approach,” will be held at Jewish Community Center of Southwest Orlando at 7 p.m. The event will feature interfaith leaders, government officials and law enforcement officers.

Mohammad Akhtar is president of the Muslim Council of America, which is putting on the event. He said the program is being held in response to comments from presidential candidates.

“Islam is like any good religion, with basic values for peace," Akhtar said. "Whatever is happening is vested interest based on countries’ territory, political interest. That is what is causing. Islam has nothing to do with it at all.”

Akthar said his group condemns ISIS, calling them barely human, let alone Muslim.

“The fear is not going to evaporate in one night," Akthar said. "Both sides have to make some concerted effort. And that is where our future lies.”