Volusia County Lays Out What Student Uniforms Would Look Like

The Volusia County School District has released its proposed school uniform policy for next school year. If passed, all students would be required to wear a white, collared, polo-style shirt and navy blue, black or khaki pants, shorts, capris or skirts.

Principals could add up to two more school colors for the shirt. The board will hear about these proposed uniforms at its meeting on Tuesday and could still make changes.

Elementary and middle school students would have to wear closed toe shoes but high school students would be able to wear sandals.

There will be a public hearing on Volusia County school uniforms in January or February. The school board says uniforms would promote safety and a learning environment.