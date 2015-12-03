Scrubbed: "No-Go" For Space Station Resupply Launch

Astronauts on the International Space Station will have to wait at least one more day for supplies. Weather delayed Thursday's resupply mission launch.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of food, science experiments, supplies and children’s books were slated to launch to the International Space Station.

The commercial resupply mission is OrbitalATK’s first launch since a supply mission ended in failure last year.

Another commercial resupply contractor, SpaceX, lost a supply capsule to a rocket explosion in June.

In the interim, NASA relied on supply rockets from Russia to stock the space station.

Another launch window opens Friday at 5:33 PM EST.