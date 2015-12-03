© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scrubbed: "No-Go" For Space Station Resupply Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 3, 2015 at 1:12 PM EST
Raindrops on a launchpad camera before Cygnus set to launch to the International Space Station. Photo: NASA TV
Raindrops on a launchpad camera before Cygnus set to launch to the International Space Station. Photo: NASA TV

Astronauts on the International Space Station will have to wait at least one more day for supplies. Weather delayed Thursday's resupply mission launch.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of food, science experiments, supplies and children’s books were slated to launch to the International Space Station.

The commercial resupply mission is OrbitalATK’s first launch since a supply mission ended in failure last year.

Another commercial resupply contractor, SpaceX, lost a supply capsule to a rocket explosion in June.

In the interim, NASA relied on supply rockets from Russia to stock the space station.

Another launch window opens Friday at 5:33 PM EST.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details