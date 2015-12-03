Gently Worn Dress Clothes Needed in Orange & Osceola County

The Orange-Osceola Public Defender is seeking clothes that defendants can wear in court. It’s for an annual clothing drive.

Public defender Robert Wesley saw the need for the courthouse to have a well-stocked closet of dress clothes that defendants could borrow before entering the courtroom. So for the past 14 years, he’s held a clothing drive where people can donate their gently used suits, dresses and pants.

“We always hear clothes make the man, and we don’t want our clients to be thought of as less because they can’t afford buying clothes or dress clothing,” said Wesley.

The clothes are sorted by size and tucked away in a closet in the courthouse basement. Wesley and his staff will accept donations Saturday.

Donations will be accepted Saturday December 5th 10:00am – 2:00pm in the circular driveway at the Orange County Courthouse 425 N. Orange Avenue.