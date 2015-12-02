Need Obamacare insurance? Deadline is fast approaching

The latest deadline to get health insurance under Obamacare is fewer than two weeks away.

Jessica Kendall with the nonpartisan Families USA said 71 percent of uninsured Americans said they want in-person help.

“So we know people want help applying for coverage," Kendall said. "And we know when they go in to actually get that help, it’s trying to figure out what does this actually mean, what’s a premium, what’s a deductible, and how do I pick the best plan for me."

Consumers must buy insurance by December 15 to have health care by January 1. Most consumers must carry insurance or pay a penalty that jumps to $695 dollars or 2 percent of income.

Volusia County resident Gary Brock has bought an Obamacare insurance plan three years in a row.

“Last year I got some cactus shoots in my eye," Brock said. "I thought I was going blind. I went to the hospital, and thank God I had the insurance. It only cost me $100. That could have wiped me right out.”