Environmentalists Call For More Land Acquisition

Environmentalists say the governor's $79 billion proposed budget doesn't include enough for land acquisition.

They're criticizing his spending on Amendment 1, the state constitutional amendment dedicated to land and water conservation.

Gov. Rick Scott says the budget puts $185 million toward land acquisition and new land management expenditures.

But Aliki Moncrief of Florida Conservation Voters says too much money put aside for Amendment 1 is actually paying to run state government.

"There's a lot of money still going toward in the proposal that would still go toward basic business as usual, salaries for employees."

Amendment 1 initiates the nation's largest state-based conservation effort. It puts $22 billion over 20 years toward Florida's environment.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Tallahassee in a lawsuit filed by environmentalists challenging the state's spending on the amendment.