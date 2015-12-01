© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environmentalists Call For More Land Acquisition

By Amy Green
Published December 1, 2015 at 10:23 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service
Environmentalists say the governor's $79 billion proposed budget doesn't include enough for land acquisition.

They're criticizing his spending on Amendment 1, the state constitutional amendment dedicated to land and water conservation.

Gov. Rick Scott says the budget puts $185 million toward land acquisition and new land management expenditures.

But Aliki Moncrief of Florida Conservation Voters says too much money put aside for Amendment 1 is actually paying to run state government.

"There's a lot of money still going toward in the proposal that would still go toward basic business as usual, salaries for employees."

Amendment 1 initiates the nation's largest state-based conservation effort. It puts $22 billion over 20 years toward Florida's environment.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Tallahassee in a lawsuit filed by environmentalists challenging the state's spending on the amendment.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
