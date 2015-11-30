The Kaley Avenue Exits Off Westbound I-4 Are Closing Permanently

Construction on the I-4 Ultimate is closing the Kaley Avenue exit ramps off westbound I-4, for good. Florida Department of Transportation is closing the ramps to east and westbound Kaley Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The closings are part of I-4 Ultimate construction that will eventually combine the Michigan Street and Kaley Avenue interchanges.

FDOT Spokesman Steve Olson said this will make traffic move more smoothly.

“Right now if you drive downtown on I-4 there’s a lot of weaving as people try to get over onto an exit ramp and people are trying to merge. What you want to do in an ideal circumstance, is move that over to a ramp area where people can do those maneuvers at a lower speed and off the main line,” said Olson.

Olson said this construction on the Kaley Avenue interchange will take two to three years.

Drivers will need to take the Michigan Street exit as an alternate.