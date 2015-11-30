Central Florida Planned Parenthood Clinics 'Won't Back Down' After Colorado

Central Florida’s Planned Parenthood CEO said the group "won’t back down" in the wake of a deadly Colorado shooting.

The Colorado rampage left three dead and nine wounded over the holiday weekend. Planned Parenthood of Central and Southwest Florida CEO Barbara Zdravecky spoke at a press conference today.

She said Planned Parenthood has a saying:

“These doors stay open," Zdravecky said. "It means we won’t back down because of protesters, because of violent extremists, or anyone else.”

The affiliate of Planned Parenthood Federation of America has operations in Kissimmee, Orlando, Sarasota, Manatee, Naples, Immokalee, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Ft. Myers, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

“Our health centers here in Southwest and Central Florida were open on Saturday as normal and we continued on with our business in our regularly scheduled clinic hours," Zdravecky said. "We’ve continued to do this after every incident that Planned Parenthood has endured over the years.”

Police have not released a motive in the Colorado shooting, but multiple outlets have quoted the shooter as mentioning quote “baby parts” to police. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an Orlando group planning an anti-Planned Parenthood rally has delayed the rally until spring.