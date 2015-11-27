Central Florida Shop Owners Anticipate More Sales This Small Business Saturday

Non-big box retailers—the small online businesses, the artisans at markets, the shops that sell specialty goods that cater to their community—are expecting a spike in sales as customers do holiday shopping tomorrow.

Renee Forbes Williams offers alterations and custom embroidering at her shop, Design House of Colour, in Parramore. It opened fewer than six months ago and is located next to a pharmacy and soul food restaurant—all small and independently owned.

“Small business Saturday would be very new for us, considering this is our first year," she says. "But at that same minute, we plan to be here. We plan to have the doors open. We actually have quite a few sales going on, and we hope it’ll be a great event for us, also.”

Small business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express.

It is part of a series of designated shopping and charitable days, which include Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday.