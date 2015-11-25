Federal Dollars Arrive For SunRail Expansion

Congressman John Mica says federal dollars are on the way to fund the southern expansion of SunRail.

A little more than $63 million dollars will help build stations and signals along the new four-stop extension stretching from Sand Lake Road to Kissimmee.

Mica said it’s one step closer to better serving commuters.“My hope is that as soon as we complete this, or working concurrently, we can be going into the Orlando International Airport,” said Mica. “That would give us seven day a week service and expanded service.”

The segment is a little more than 17 miles, and there will be stops at Meadow Woods in Orange County, Tupperware Station, Kissimmee Amtrak and at Poinciana Station in Osceola County.

The four stations should be up and running by 2017.

State and local governments are also picking up the costs on the nearly $187 million dollar project