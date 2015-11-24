© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County Considers Requiring Bear-Resistant Trash Bins

By Amy Green
Published November 24, 2015 at 11:07 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Seminole County commissioners will consider an ordinance Dec. 8 that would require bear-weary residents west of Interstate 4 to secure their trash.

It’s a response to the problem of bears in neighborhoods in what wildlife authorities describe as the "epicenter of human-bear conflict."

The ordinance requires residents to secure their trash in bear-resistant trash bins or in a house, garage or other structure.

Residents without bear-resistant bins could leave their trash at the curb on trash day but no earlier than 5 a.m. They would have to remove empty trash cans by 8 p.m.

The rules would apply to residents of a defined West Seminole County Urban Bear Management Area, stretching from county's western border to just east of I-4.

It’s an area where bears mauled three women in 2013 and 2014.

Bird feeders, fruit trees and other bear attractants also would be regulated. Code enforcement officers would monitor compliance. Violators would face fines of up to $200.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSeminole CountybearsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details