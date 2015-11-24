Intersection: Holiday Shopping Season Kicks Off

Black Friday is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year, the start of the holiday shopping season and the day that many retailers count on to get them out of the red and into the black.

It may not pack as big of a punch as it once did as more people turn to Amazon and other online retailers, but for many shoppers Black Friday is still an event they look forward to. But what about people on the other side of the counter? How do they deal with Black Friday?

Ahead on Intersection: tales from the trenches from retail veterans Hector Cordova and Taylor Durkin.

Also, what does Black Friday do for the economy? You won’t find Economist Sean Snaith at the mall but plenty of other people will show up to shop and he explains why Central Florida retailers count on big crowds for the Friday shopping spree.

Mark Schaub from the Orlando Mall Guide explains how stores are adapting to get customers in the door.

Kevin Sutton is closing in on what he hopes will be a record 33 days camped outside an Orlando area Best Buy. But he’s not just in it for the flat screen TVs though.