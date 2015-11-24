© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Sen. Nelson: People Should Be Fired Over CENTCOM Intel

By Catherine Welch
Published November 24, 2015 at 11:52 AM EST
us-sen-bill-nelson

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson said people should be fired if military commanders were given bad information. He’s responding to a New York Times story that intelligence reports were doctored to overstate progress in Syria.

The story outlines a Pentagon inquiry into allegations that intelligence out of U.S. Central Command was doctored to mask military failures in the fight against ISIS.

Centcom directs military operations in the Middle East.

Nelson sits on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

“If they shaded the truth on this intel about the success of whatever the mission it was that they’re talking about,” said Nelson, “then they ought to be fired.”

Nelson said he’s received plenty of inaccurate reports during his time in the Senate, but overall the intelligence community does an excellent job keeping the country safe.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSyriasen. bill nelsonNew York TimesCENTCOM
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details