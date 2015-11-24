Florida Sen. Nelson: People Should Be Fired Over CENTCOM Intel

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson said people should be fired if military commanders were given bad information. He’s responding to a New York Times story that intelligence reports were doctored to overstate progress in Syria.

The story outlines a Pentagon inquiry into allegations that intelligence out of U.S. Central Command was doctored to mask military failures in the fight against ISIS.

Centcom directs military operations in the Middle East.

Nelson sits on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

“If they shaded the truth on this intel about the success of whatever the mission it was that they’re talking about,” said Nelson, “then they ought to be fired.”

Nelson said he’s received plenty of inaccurate reports during his time in the Senate, but overall the intelligence community does an excellent job keeping the country safe.