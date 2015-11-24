© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Researchers Develop Greening-Resistant Citrus Trees

By Amy Green
Published November 24, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Greening is a disease that weakens citrus trees. The fruit becomes unusable. Photo by Amy Green / WMFE
University of Florida researchers say they have developed genetically modified citrus trees that are resistant to greening.

It is a significant step against the disease that has devastated Florida's $11 billion citrus industry and is among the worst to hit a U.S. crop.

Researchers developed the trees using a plant gene from the mustard family.

But Jack Payne of the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says the trees still face a regulatory process that will delay their availability by several years.

"I hesitate to use the word, cure, but this is a giant step forward."

Greening is spread by a tiny insect called a psyllid. The disease starves trees of nutrients, rendering their fruit unsuitable for sale. Most infected trees eventually die.

Experiments showed several trees remained disease-free after three years of monitoring.

Researchers say the trees also show resistance to canker and black spot.

