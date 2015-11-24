Soccer Players, Church Members Partner for Thanksgiving Outreach in Parramore

A long line of people wrapped around the building across the street from Shiloh Baptist Church in Parramore. Old women sat patiently in lawn chairs. Men stood next to their bikes. Children skipped around in the grass waiting for community partners to usher them into the building to receive bags full of groceries for Thanksgiving dinner.

This is the second year District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill has organized a holiday food giveaway for residents. For her, it is important to supply food to residents who she says often do not have enough money at the end of the month to buy groceries.

“District 5 is a food desert,” Hill said. “So it’s very important that I bring fresh fruits and vegetables to those who only have a corner store to go to.”

Hill organized the event with the help of community partners like Publix and Orlando City Soccer Club. More than thirty volunteers with the philanthropic arm of the team came to pass out food. English midfielder Lewis Neal, who is new to the team, also helped out.

“To come along and to help out with this, it means a lot,” he said. “The singing and everybody like in a little bitty competition and packing the bags first and which side’s winning. Yeah, it’s a great feeling. It’s for a great cause.”

Hill and community partners expect to hand out more than 600 turkeys today—to residents of Parramore, Apopka, and Pine Hills.

Renee Joshua felt grateful for the show of support.

“If it wasn’t for y’all helping us like y’all doing, the community, Lord knows where would these people be. Y’all done gave us so much, I can pass some more on to somebody else.”

The event will last until 2 p.m. today.