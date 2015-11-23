© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Meet The 5 Growers Of Florida's First Medical Marijuana Crop

By Abe Aboraya
Published November 23, 2015 at 12:14 PM EST
Florida has begun processing medical marijuana ID laws.
A Winter Garden nursery has been selected to grow medical marijuana for the Central Florida region.

Knox Nursery has two weeks to post a $5 million bond, and 75 days to request a cultivation authorization. Knox Nursery beat out seven competitors for the potentially-lucrative license in the most competitive area of the state.

The nursery’s territory covers 15 counties across the I-4 corridor, from Daytona Beach to Orlando to Tampa. The full list of winners include:


  • Costa Nursery Farms in Southeast Florida

  • Alpha Foliage in Southwest Florida

  • Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Northeast Florida

  • Hackney Nursery in Northwest Florida

  • Knox Nursery in Central Florida

Rick Scott signed a non-euphoric medical marijuana bill in June of last year, but implementation has been delayed by lawsuits. Separately, United for Care has collected more than 500,000 signatures to get a broader medical marijuana amendment on the 2016 Florida ballot.

Abe Aboraya
