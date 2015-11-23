Meet The 5 Growers Of Florida's First Medical Marijuana Crop
A Winter Garden nursery has been selected to grow medical marijuana for the Central Florida region.
Knox Nursery has two weeks to post a $5 million bond, and 75 days to request a cultivation authorization. Knox Nursery beat out seven competitors for the potentially-lucrative license in the most competitive area of the state.
The nursery’s territory covers 15 counties across the I-4 corridor, from Daytona Beach to Orlando to Tampa. The full list of winners include:
- Costa Nursery Farms in Southeast Florida
- Alpha Foliage in Southwest Florida
- Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Northeast Florida
- Hackney Nursery in Northwest Florida
- Knox Nursery in Central Florida
Rick Scott signed a non-euphoric medical marijuana bill in June of last year, but implementation has been delayed by lawsuits. Separately, United for Care has collected more than 500,000 signatures to get a broader medical marijuana amendment on the 2016 Florida ballot.