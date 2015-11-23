Meet The 5 Growers Of Florida's First Medical Marijuana Crop

A Winter Garden nursery has been selected to grow medical marijuana for the Central Florida region.

Knox Nursery has two weeks to post a $5 million bond, and 75 days to request a cultivation authorization. Knox Nursery beat out seven competitors for the potentially-lucrative license in the most competitive area of the state.

The nursery’s territory covers 15 counties across the I-4 corridor, from Daytona Beach to Orlando to Tampa. The full list of winners include:





Costa Nursery Farms in Southeast Florida

Alpha Foliage in Southwest Florida

Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Northeast Florida

Hackney Nursery in Northwest Florida

Knox Nursery in Central Florida

Rick Scott signed a non-euphoric medical marijuana bill in June of last year, but implementation has been delayed by lawsuits. Separately, United for Care has collected more than 500,000 signatures to get a broader medical marijuana amendment on the 2016 Florida ballot.