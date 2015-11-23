© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Busiest Thanksgiving For Travel In Eight Years, Says AAA

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 23, 2015 at 8:31 AM EST
AAA’s Thanksgiving Travel Forecast says 46.9 million people will hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s an increase of about 300,000 people over last year, and the highest number of projected travelers since 2008. Mark Jenkins of Tampa-based AAA Auto Club South says the majority will drive, due in part to low prices at the pump.

“We expect gas prices for Thanksgiving to be the lowest for this holiday in seven years, and so when gas prices are this low, it just means more disposable income in people’s pockets,” said Jenkins. “That can encourage people to take a last-minute vacation.”

Jenkins said gas prices in Florida are about 60 cents per gallon cheaper than they were a year ago.

The travel forecast says 2.4 million Floridians will drive more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, a jump of about one percent.

