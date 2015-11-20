© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Syrian Refugees; Presidential Politics & UCF Student Sit In

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 20, 2015 at 7:28 AM EST
French flags at an Orlando gathering in support of the victims of the Paris attacks. Photo- Renata Sago, WMFE
French flags at an Orlando gathering in support of the victims of the Paris attacks. Photo- Renata Sago, WMFE

After the terrorist attacks in Paris- Florida Governor Rick Scott joined with other governors saying he doesn’t want Syrian refugees coming to his state. He’s telling state agencies to deny help to them. Is there a legitimate security concern- or is this knee jerk politics?

And- an Orlando Muslim family says their house was shot at… The Council on American Islamic Relations says there’s been backlash against American Muslims after the attacks on Paris.

Meanwhile- the parents of a journalist kidnapped and killed by ISIS speak to a University of Central Florida journalism class. Steven Sotloff’s parents say the drone strike thought to have killed the man known as ‘Jihadi John’ was too little- too late. How have the rules on war reporting changed in the face of terror organizations like ISIS?

Members of the Black Student Union at UCF stage a sit-in to show solidarity for students at the University of Missouri. How has the Black Lives Matter movement evolved and what does it look like here in Florida?

And the dust is settling after GOP presidential candidates swung by Orlando last weekend for the Sunshine Summit. Pundits are parsing out the battle between rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. What’s the response been to Cruz’s immigration plan? It's the Friday news round up on Intersection.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionJeb BushSyrian refugeesParis attacksUCF student sit in
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details