Intersection: Syrian Refugees; Presidential Politics & UCF Student Sit In

After the terrorist attacks in Paris- Florida Governor Rick Scott joined with other governors saying he doesn’t want Syrian refugees coming to his state. He’s telling state agencies to deny help to them. Is there a legitimate security concern- or is this knee jerk politics?

And- an Orlando Muslim family says their house was shot at… The Council on American Islamic Relations says there’s been backlash against American Muslims after the attacks on Paris.

Meanwhile- the parents of a journalist kidnapped and killed by ISIS speak to a University of Central Florida journalism class. Steven Sotloff’s parents say the drone strike thought to have killed the man known as ‘Jihadi John’ was too little- too late. How have the rules on war reporting changed in the face of terror organizations like ISIS?

Members of the Black Student Union at UCF stage a sit-in to show solidarity for students at the University of Missouri. How has the Black Lives Matter movement evolved and what does it look like here in Florida?

And the dust is settling after GOP presidential candidates swung by Orlando last weekend for the Sunshine Summit. Pundits are parsing out the battle between rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. What’s the response been to Cruz’s immigration plan? It's the Friday news round up on Intersection.