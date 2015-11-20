© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Altamonte Springs Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Water Reclamation Effort

By Amy Green
Published November 20, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Altamonte Springs is unveiling a new project aimed at reclaiming millions of gallons of water runoff from Interstate 4.

The city says the project is the first of its kind in the country.

The project involves capturing water runoff from I-4 in Altamonte Springs. The water then is pumped to a recommissioned water treatment plant, where it is cleaned to use for irrigation. It’s expected to reclaim 4.5 million gallons a day.

Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz says the water otherwise would have been dumped into the Little Wekiva River.

"In the process of avoiding Little Wekiva we're removing about 32,000 pounds of phosphorus every single year from the Little Wekiva."

Phosphorus is a common ingredient in fertilizers and organic wastes that in large amounts can damage water quality.

The state Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Protection and St. Johns River Water Management District support the project.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
