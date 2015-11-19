© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Will Host Copa America Tournament Next Year

By Crystal Chavez
Published November 19, 2015 at 9:11 AM EST
citrus-bowl-inside-with-ocs-signs_cw

It’s official. Orlando is one of eleven U.S. cities that will host next year’s Copa America Centenario. This is the 100-year anniversary of the South American soccer tournament. Central Florida Sports Commission President and CEO John Bisignano said renovations to the Citrus Bowl played a big role in Orlando’s competitive bid.

“And I say competitive because if you take a look at the cities that were also awarded this event, they’re tier-one cities with NFL stadiums and we compete toe-to-toe with those cities now because of the Citrus Bowl that we have,” said Bisignano.

Orlando will host three games in June. It’s expected to have a $30 million economic impact … filling some 40,000 hotel room nights. This is the first time the U.S. is hosting Copa America.

16 teams will play including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, USA and Mexico.

Central Florida Newssoccer
Crystal Chavez
