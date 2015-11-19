Orlando Philharmonic’s Executive Director Stepping Down

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’s first and only executive director is stepping down. David Schillhammer has been at the helm for the last fifteen years.

In that time, Schillhammer found the orchestra a permanent home, hired a world-renowned music director, and kept a balanced budget. He steps down at the end of February.

“I just felt after much contemplation, consideration, and reflection that this was the best time for me to 'exit stage right,' and see what the next chapter of my life is,” Schillhammer said.

Schillhammer leaves the Orlando Philharmonic with a record-breaking number of subscriptions and nearly $4 million toward the organization’s capital campaign.

The board plans to conduct a national search for his replacement.

Hear The Interview

90.7’s Nicole Creston sat down with David Schillhammer to talk about his tenure, his future, and the orchestra’s financial health. Click on the audio icon to hear their conversation.