© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Keep On Living," Says Central Florida's French Community

By Renata Sago
Published November 19, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
People around the world are honoring the victims of the November 13th attacks in Paris. This picture was taken in Moscow. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
People around the world are honoring the victims of the November 13th attacks in Paris. This picture was taken in Moscow. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Messages like "For our victims, long live France" are handwritten in French on signs near the site of the November 13th shooting and hostage rampage in Paris. The attacks, for which ISIS militants claim responsibility, left more than 100 people dead. Many of them were young and from other countries.

Brigitte Dagot, honorary Consul General of France for Orlando, grew up in Paris. She says morale is low in the city known around the world for its beauty. But solidarity—in and outside of France—is important.

“We are all together. We stand together. And we are going to keep on living. We’re going to keep on going out because we cannot let the terrorists tell us how to live our lives.”

There will be two rallies:

Thursday at 5:30 pm at Urbain 40 in the Dellagio Plaza off Sand Lake Road

Friday at 5:30 pm: Chez Vincent in Winter Park.

Dagot says everyone is invited.

Tags
Central Florida NewsterrorismParis attacksCentral Florida French community
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details