"Keep On Living," Says Central Florida's French Community

Messages like "For our victims, long live France" are handwritten in French on signs near the site of the November 13th shooting and hostage rampage in Paris. The attacks, for which ISIS militants claim responsibility, left more than 100 people dead. Many of them were young and from other countries.

Brigitte Dagot, honorary Consul General of France for Orlando, grew up in Paris. She says morale is low in the city known around the world for its beauty. But solidarity—in and outside of France—is important.

“We are all together. We stand together. And we are going to keep on living. We’re going to keep on going out because we cannot let the terrorists tell us how to live our lives.”

There will be two rallies:

Thursday at 5:30 pm at Urbain 40 in the Dellagio Plaza off Sand Lake Road

Friday at 5:30 pm: Chez Vincent in Winter Park.

Dagot says everyone is invited.