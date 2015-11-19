© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmentalists Target Sugar Field Burning With Legal Action

By Amy Green
Published November 19, 2015 at 11:53 AM EST
tractors-sit-on-a-sugarcane-plantation-on-the-land-of-a-guarani-kaiowa-indigenous-community-in-brazil-where-oxfam-has-alleged-land-grabs-unfairly-take-land-from-the-poor-the-united-nations-is-dr

Environmentalists are taking legal action aimed at stopping Florida sugar growers from burning their fields before harvesting.

They say the practice emits harmful pollutants into the air.

The environmental law organization Earthjustice submitted the petition on behalf of the Sierra Club.

It asks the Environmental Protection Agency to veto a permit issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection allowing the burning.

Florida’s sugar industry is concentrated south of Lake Okeechobee, where it is common to see smoke curling in the horizon.

Sugar growers burn their fields to clear excess leaves before harvesting. The environmentalists say the smoke is hazardous.

A statement from U.S. Sugar describes the petition as "without merit" and says the practice is well-monitored.

Harvest season began in October and continues until March.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsevergladessugarEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details