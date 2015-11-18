© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Names New Athletics Director

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 18, 2015 at 8:27 AM EST
Photo: UCF Athletics
Photo: UCF Athletics

The University of Central Florida named a new Athletics Director.

The school announced the University of Buffalo’s Danny White will head the athletics department.

The hire fills a gap left by the departing George O’Leary – he served as interim athletic director, as well as head coach of the football team. He stepped down from those positions last month.

One of the school’s top priorities is filling that empty football head coach position. The team is winless this season.

White comes from a family of collegiate sports leaders – his dad is Athletics Director at Duke, and his brother is Florida’s men’s basketball coach.

Central Florida NewsUCFfootballathletics
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
