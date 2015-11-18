UCF Names New Athletics Director

The University of Central Florida named a new Athletics Director.

The school announced the University of Buffalo’s Danny White will head the athletics department.

The hire fills a gap left by the departing George O’Leary – he served as interim athletic director, as well as head coach of the football team. He stepped down from those positions last month.

One of the school’s top priorities is filling that empty football head coach position. The team is winless this season.

White comes from a family of collegiate sports leaders – his dad is Athletics Director at Duke, and his brother is Florida’s men’s basketball coach.