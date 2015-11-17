© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Central Florida's Growing Puerto Rican Community

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 17, 2015 at 6:36 AM EST
Mi Familia Vota registering new voters in Central Florida. Photo: Crystal Chavez

Puerto Rico’s worsening economy is driving big numbers of Puerto Ricans to Central Florida in search of a better life.

For new arrivals from the island  it can be tough to find work, somewhere to live and to learn how to to navigate the US political system.

Journalist Maria Padilla explains how the stream of new arrivals presents a challenge- but also an opportunity for Central Florida.

Political activist Jimmy Torres- Vélez and radio host Magda Ivette Torres talk about the growing influence of the Puerto Rican vote and how politicians are waking up to their importance.

And 90.7’s Crystal Chavez meets with Puerto Ricans at an orientation event for new arrivals in Orlando.

