Altamonte Springs Considers Medical Marijuana Restrictions

Altamonte Springs City Commission will vote tonight on regulations for medical marijuana businesses.

Medical marijuana dispensaries would have to locate in industrial zones, and would need to get an annual permit to operate, according to the proposed ordinance.

“It is a legal use in Florida," said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz said. "No matter how you feel about it, it is legal. There could be additional changes to those laws or ballot amendments, those kinds of things. We prefer to be as prepared as possible.”

Altamonte Springs would have to finalize the rules in December. Florida legalized a low-THC medical marijuana bill last year but implementation has been delayed.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that at least one company vying for a license is considering Altamonte Springs for a dispensary.

“We understand that Altamonte Springs and many other places have been identified as places where they could be located, where there might be a desire to locate them," Martz said. "But that’s not what’s driving us. What’s driving us is doing the right thing for our community.”