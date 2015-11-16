© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Stand-Alone ER Coming To Deltona

By Abe Aboraya
Published November 16, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
A free-standing ER is planned in Deltona.
Deltona is getting a free-standing emergency room. Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford announced it will build the 12-bed ER in Deltona.  The new hospital facility is expected to open in about a year.
The new ER halfway between the existing Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford and Florida Hospital Deland, owned by a competitor.

This would be the third free-standing ER HCA has built recently in Central Florida. In Oviedo, the freestanding ER paved the way for a new hospital.

