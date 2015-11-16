New Stand-Alone ER Coming To Deltona

Deltona is getting a free-standing emergency room. Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford announced it will build the 12-bed ER in Deltona. The new hospital facility is expected to open in about a year.

The new ER halfway between the existing Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford and Florida Hospital Deland, owned by a competitor.

This would be the third free-standing ER HCA has built recently in Central Florida. In Oviedo, the freestanding ER paved the way for a new hospital.