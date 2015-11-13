Jeb, Rubio Woo Florida Base

Republican presidential candidates are in Orlando for the Florida GOP’s Sunshine Summit.

Two candidates who’ve sparred in recent primary debates are former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and South Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

C-SPAN’s politics executive producer Steve Scully tells 90.7’s Matthew Peddie the summit gives Rubio and Bush a chance to connect with supporters in their home state.

"I can't recall the last time we've had such high profile candidates in the Republican side, both statewide figures from one state," says Scully.

He says Florida is "ground zero for this campaign."

"I think what's going to happen in Florida really is going to be key because it's their base, and how Marco Rubio is received, how Jeb Bush is recieved over the weekend will be another test on their candidacies and a test on their message," says Scully.