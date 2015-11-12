Orlando Event To Welcome Puerto Ricans New To Florida

A welcome event for Puerto Ricans will be held Saturday for new arrivals to central Florida. It's an orientation of sorts to help thousands of people transition to life here.

Puerto Ricans have been streaming to central Florida because of the island’s worsening economy. Many are losing hope and seeking alternatives. But Socorro Ramos-Avilés, with Iniciativa Puertorriqueña, said people need to realize… this isn’t Disneyland.

“That if you come here, you need to get prepared before, you need to have money in your pocket, you need to have a job already if you want to rent a place to live. If you want to register your kids in school, you need to have certain things that are required,” said Ramos-Avilés.

Ramos-Avilés, who is from the island, said Florida needs to be ready as the influx of Puerto Ricans isn’t ending anytime soon.

Nearly 40 vendors and community groups will cover everything from housing, public schools, healthcare, legal services, English language programs and voter registration. The event which focuses on Puerto Ricans is open to all Latinos.

The event runs from 10 to 4 p.m. at Centro Borinqueño on Econ Trail in Orlando.