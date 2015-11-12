Leaders Call Prior Convictions Box a "Barrier to Re-Entry" at National Forum in Orlando

Civic leaders and social activists from across the country will meet in Orlando today in a push to "ban the box," the prior convictions box that appears on job and college applications. Social advocates say it keeps ex-offenders who have been rehabilitated from having a chance at educational and job opportunities. President Barack Obama last week introduced an order to ban the box to prevent discrimination against candidates for federal government jobs. Community leaders in Florida hope the order can be implemented statewide.

The forum, called "Ban the Box: Removing Barriers to Re-Entry" will feature a panel of law professors, psychologists, and judges, including ex-offender-turned activist, Judge Greg Mathis, known for his award winning television show.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at Florida A&M University College of Law School.