© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volusia County School Board Says Yes To Mandatory Uniforms

By Crystal Chavez
Published November 11, 2015 at 8:26 AM EST
schools

The Volusia County School Board has voted to move forward with mandatory school uniforms for next school year. Now it’s up to the district to develop specific policies. Board Member Melody Johnson said the board is looking at being a little more lax on at least the shoes for older students.

“We said closed shoes for elementary and middle level because of them doing p.e. and gym but for high school they can wear any shoe but a flip flop,” said Johnson.

The board could take an initial vote in December on specifics such as what types of shirts and bottoms would be accepted at Volusia County schools.

Some students say uniforms would take away their ability to express their individuality. Board members think they would increase security and school pride.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducationVolusia County
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details